The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security is often in the news, and it's often because the program is facing a point at which it will stop collecting more in taxes from workers than it needs to pay out in benefits to retirees. That's sometimes mischaracterized as the program going broke -- when it means, instead, that retiree benefits will be reduced by an estimated 20% unless Congress takes some action to shore up the program.Well, Congress is taking some action, which is promising. But how much it can accomplish may be hampered by something President Biden has said -- more on that soon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading