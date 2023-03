The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A lot of people today are worried about the future of Social Security. And that's understandable. That's because the program is facing a serious financial shortfall that needs to be addressed soon.In a nutshell, Social Security is anticipating a mass exodus of baby boomers from the workforce in the coming years. Once that happens, the program is likely to see a reduction in its payroll tax revenue.That revenue, though, is Social Security's primary means of funding. And if baby boomers exit the workforce in droves, and too few workers come in to replace them, it's easy to see how that could lead to a major financial crisis.Continue reading