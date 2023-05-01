The Must-Read Chuck Schumer Quote on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Social Security trust funds are set to run dry by 2034, which would trigger a big cut to scheduled Social Security benefits. Lawmakers have therefore been thinking more seriously about legislation and other means to shore up the program.As it goes in politics these days, lawmakers are naturally at odds over the best way to save Social Security, with many Democrats favoring heavier taxes, and many Republicans favoring cuts to benefits they believe are no longer sustainable.The matter has now crept its way into the ongoing debt ceiling debate, which involves Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). Here's the must-read Schumer quote on Social Security.Continue reading