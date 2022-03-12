The Must-Read Elizabeth Warren Quote on Social Security

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last June, the Supplemental Security Income Restoration Act, was introduced in Congress that would update the requirements and parameters of the SSI program. SSI, which is part of the Social Security system, is designed to provide supplemental financial assistance for low-income seniors as well as people with disabilities or those who are unable to work. Currently, about 8.1 million Americans receive SSI benefits, but the bill's sponsors, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) say it doesn't do enough to keep people out of poverty.Continue reading