23.05.2022 11:08:00
The Must-Read SSA Commissioner's Quote on Social Security
On the day he first took office on Jan. 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order called Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.This order called for a whole of government approach to "advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality." Specifically, it directed the various federal agencies to draft Equity Action Plans that outline strategies to expand federal investment and support in underserved communities that have been locked out or held back, including communities of color, tribal communities, rural communities, LGBTQI+ communities, people with disabilities, women and girls, and communities impacted by poverty. On April 14 of this year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) released its Equity Action Plan.Continue reading
