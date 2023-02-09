The MVP of Men's Skincare - Former Eagles Quarterback Donovan McNabb Endorses Dion Michaels All-Inclusive Skincare

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They say a well-groomed man is a successful man - but if this is so then why is this multi-billion dollar beauty industry primarily catered to women? Don't men get dry skin too? Don't men struggle with acne? Don't men enjoy that boost of confidence when they look in the mirror and feel their best? Donovan McNabb, NFL Legend and Former Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback is partnering with Dion Michaels Skincare to help every man gain the confidence they need to succeed both on and off the field.

In a world where women have a 7-10 step skincare routine, the gap between accessible yet effective skincare for men has never been wider. As a professional athlete, Donovan McNabb understands the nuances of this struggle firsthand. From traveling to varying climates weekly to intense sweating and strain and everything in between, McNabb put his skin through quite a beating and needed a simple yet effective solution to help soothe, nourish, and protect his skin.

Dion Michaels Skincare For Men provides a clear and concise two-step game plan to equip and empower men of all ages and ethnicities to take care of their skin with confidence, groom for success, and feel their best. Non-toxic, paraben-free, and perfect for every skin type, the two-step Grooming Cream and Skin Balm combo are breathing new life into the men's skincare niche and creating a league of its own. Designed to cleanse the face, soothe and heal razor burn, moisturize dry skin and beards, and protect the skin's natural barrier, these two simple yet effective products are proven to pack a punch and leave skin visibly clearer and moisturized.

"We are very excited to have someone as relevant as Donovan McNabb endorsing our skincare line. We plan on using his endorsement to spread the word and convince every man that he deserves to have quality skincare in a simple two-step plan that doesn't break the bank." - Tammie Sykes, Co-Founder

As a black-owned and female-owned business, Founders Tammie Sykes and Simone Randle designed Dion Michaels to create a cultural shift that is inclusive of all men. Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to quality, Dion Michael's purpose- driven vision has come to fruition with Donovan McNabb's endorsement.

