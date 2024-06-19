The NAGA Group AG: 2024 Capital Markets Day – Save the Date

The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the All-in-One Financial SuperApp NAGA, cordially invites analysts, investors, shareholders as well as media and partners to virtually join its Capital Markets Day on 11 July 2024, 16.00 CEST. The 2024 Capital Markets Day will provide valuable insights into the strategic vision and growth ambitions of the NAGA Group.

Octavian Patrascu, the newly appointed CEO of the NAGA Group, will host the Virtual 2024 Capital Markets Day and elaborate on the Company's latest achievements, its plans for the future, and the innovative path the Group is forging.

KEY TOPICS

Company Performance: H1 2024 financial results and milestones

Merger with CAPEX.com: Strategic rationale, designed to enhance financial efficiency and market presence

Innovation and Technology: CEO Octavian Patrascu on his vision for the Group, including the rollout of the NAGA SuperApp

Future Plans: Upgrades to NAGA’s app and ecosystem, focusing on user experience, AI integrations, and empowering users to create their own financial instruments

The NAGA Group 2024 Capital Markets Day will be held virtually. In addition to the presentation in English, a German translation will be provided. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

REGISTRATION

To register for the virtual 2024 Capital Markets Day, please click here.

Following the event, information will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, which can be found here. This will include a PDF file with the presentation, a full recording of the live event, and additional supporting materials.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

