The NAPCP Announces the 2020 Annual Commercial Card and Payments Conference Marketing Opportunties

WAYZATA, Minn., Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAPCP, a professional association that has served the Commercial Card and Payments industry since 1999, has announced the release of its 2020 Commercial Card and Payment Conference marketing opportunities.

The NAPCP's community of almost 20,000 industry professionals is focused primarily on Commercial Card and Payments solutions, which is the primary target audience among industry providers. Now is the best time to sign a contract as the NAPCP has just launched the Annual Conference marketing season, which means high website activity, communications and community engagement.

Benefits to providers include:



The NAPCP Annual Conference offers a high level of exposure to end-users

The NAPCP electronic conference marketing communications put brands front and center with a focused audience of almost 20,000 professionals looking specifically for Commercial Card and Payment solutions

68% of end-user conference attendees identify as having primary or significant influence in decision-making

About the NAPCP Annual Commercial Card and Payment Conference

The NAPCP's Annual Commercial Card and Payment Conference brings together an average of 600 industry professionals from around the world to share perspectives on all Commercial Card and Payment vehicles, including Purchasing Card, Travel Card, Fleet Card, Ghost Card, Declining Balance Card, ePayables and other electronic payment options. Experts and practitioners share case studies, successes and thought-provoking ideas in almost 60 breakout sessions, all with an eye for trends and innovation across sectors. Thought leaders share expertise and solutions in the exhibit hall, and dedicated networking events provide attendees the opportunity to dive deeper into specific topics and individual needs.

Testimonials from 2019 conference end-user attendees include:

"I really enjoyed this conference as a first time attendee. It is a great size, large enough to have many offerings, but small enough to network and learn. I liked the different styles of lunches-one big one and then one that allowed for networking."

"My main focus was sessions related to travel cards as we will be in the process of implementing this in our organization. I was able to find several sessions focused on travel which helped me personally and what I found best. I also find the round tables to be very beneficial when talking on a one to one basis with other administrators to get more in depth knowledge about their specific card programs."

"I think the best part about the conference was the knowledge learned from the sessions I attended. Most of the speakers/presentations were fantastic."

NAPCP Year-Round Partner Sponsors can leverage exposure at the Annual Conference, as they receive year-long exposure to the NAPCP community and marketing dollars stretch further with the reduced prices offered to partners. In addition, being a Partner Sponsor at the Silver level and above, ensures that a provider can lead an educational breakout session at the Annual Conference.

For more information about these opportunities, contact Event Manager Rachel Narveson, CMP, for details and contracts, rachel_narveson(at)napcp.org, 952-546-1880 ext 7

About the NAPCP

The NAPCP is a membership-based professional association committed to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. Serving a community of almost 20,000, the NAPCP is a respected voice in the industry and an impartial resource for professionals at all experience levels in the public and private sectors. The NAPCP provides unmatched opportunities for continuing education and peer networking through its conferences, Regional Forums, webinars, website, virtual demonstrations, newsletters and regular communication. The association sponsors research and publishes timely and relevant white papers, survey results and articles. The NAPCP offers a Certified Purchasing Card Professional (CPCP) credential. In addition to membership, the NAPCP offers complimentary subscriptions to its website, with partial access to industry news, research results, polls and other resources.

