Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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10.10.2026 19:58:01
The Nasdaq-100 Has Gained 20% or More 3 Years Running. This Streak Rests on Far Stronger Earnings Than 1999's.
The Nasdaq-100 has pulled off something it's done just twice before. A 54% jump in 2023 was followed by 25% in 2024 and another 20% last year -- three straight calendar years of 20% or more.
It hasn't slowed down, either. As of this writing, the index has risen around 22% in 2026, after posting a record close earlier this week.
A stretch like that can make investors in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), the exchange-traded fund tracking the index, wonder if a steep fall is overdue. History has just two earlier examples, and both ended with a down year of over 30%. But they got there in very different ways, and I think that difference tells investors more than the streak itself.
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