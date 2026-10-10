The Nasdaq-100 Has Gained 20% or More 3 Years Running. This Streak Rests on Far Stronger Earnings Than 1999's.

The Nasdaq-100 has pulled off something it's done just twice before. A 54% jump in 2023 was followed by 25% in 2024 and another 20% last year -- three straight calendar years of 20% or more.

It hasn't slowed down, either. As of this writing, the index has risen around 22% in 2026, after posting a record close earlier this week.

A stretch like that can make investors in the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ), the exchange-traded fund tracking the index, wonder if a steep fall is overdue. History has just two earlier examples, and both ended with a down year of over 30%. But they got there in very different ways, and I think that difference tells investors more than the streak itself.

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