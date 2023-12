The Nasdaq-100 Has Had a Monster 2023 So Far. Is It Too Late to Invest in It Before 2024 Arrives?

After a disappointing 2022 that saw its value decline by a third, the Nasdaq -100 -- which tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks on the Nasdaq -- has rallied so far in 2023, up 45% as of this writing. It has considerably outperformed the three main indexes tracking U.S. stocks: the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the broader and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite.The past few years have shown investors how quickly courses can turn in the stock market, especially when dealing with high-growth companies like the ones the Nasdaq -100 tracks. This has, understandably, given some investors reservations about investing in the Nasdaq -100 after such a good run this year. But I don't think concerns about short-term volatility should overshadow long-term potential.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel