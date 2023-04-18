|
18.04.2023 16:05:21
The Nasdaq-100 Has Soared in 2023: 2 Growth Stocks Wall Street Still Loves
Technology investors might still be licking their wounds from a dismal 2022 when the Nasdaq-100 index plunged by 33%. But we're in a new year, and the index is off to a hot start with a gain of 20% so far.There's still a long way to go -- it will have to rise another 27% from here to reclaim its all-time high -- but there are signs economic pressures are easing, which should help elevate the broader market.With that in mind, there are plenty of quality stocks that could benefit from an improving environment. Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on two in particular, according to the analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal. Here's why it's not too late to buy them.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
