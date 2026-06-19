Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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19.06.2026 17:26:19
The Nasdaq-100 Is Getting 5 New Members. Here's the List.
The Nasdaq-100 index is adding five new members on June 22, and this quarterly rebalancing of the famed index appears particularly representative of the broader themes dominating the market right now.Companies operating at the intersection of networking, artificial intelligence, computing capacity, and infrastructure are seeing rapid growth, allowing their market caps to reach among the largest in the world. Four of the incoming members of the Nasdaq-100 index, Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), work squarely in this arena. The fifth, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB), is a space platform company with significant expansion potential. Each of them is outperforming the market by a wide margin, with year-to-date gains ranging from 53% to 242%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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