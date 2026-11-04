The Nasdaq-100 Is Outperforming Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Tesla This Year. Here's My Favorite Low-Cost ETF to Buy the Dip.

The market's leadership has changed. Many of the mega-ap growth stocks that drove the indexes to new heights in recent years are now lagging.

The Nasdaq-100, which is the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), is up 12.4% year-to-date (YTD) at the time of this writing. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have produced smaller gains, while Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down YTD. This means that six "Magnificent Seven" stocks are underperforming the Nasdaq-100 YTD -- the only exception being Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Here's why the Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an excellent low-cost way to buy the dip on top growth stocks.

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