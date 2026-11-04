Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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04.11.2026 21:45:00
The Nasdaq-100 Is Outperforming Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Tesla This Year. Here's My Favorite Low-Cost ETF to Buy the Dip.
The market's leadership has changed. Many of the mega-ap growth stocks that drove the indexes to new heights in recent years are now lagging.
The Nasdaq-100, which is the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), is up 12.4% year-to-date (YTD) at the time of this writing. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have produced smaller gains, while Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down YTD. This means that six "Magnificent Seven" stocks are underperforming the Nasdaq-100 YTD -- the only exception being Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
Here's why the Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an excellent low-cost way to buy the dip on top growth stocks.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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05.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zurück (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
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|Börse New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Mittwochnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
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|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
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|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start des Mittwochshandels freundlich (finanzen.at)
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04.11.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones gibt schlussendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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03.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones schwächelt am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|09:26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 200,00
|-2,50%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|255,15
|1,43%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|254,70
|1,37%
|Amazon
|231,30
|-0,32%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|546,40
|1,15%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|29 860,00
|-3,80%
|Microsoft Corp.
|476,80
|-0,36%
|Nasdaq Inc
|94,50
|-0,63%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|169,50
|4,58%
|Tesla
|315,05
|2,64%