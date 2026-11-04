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04.11.2026 21:45:00

The Nasdaq-100 Is Outperforming Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Tesla This Year. Here's My Favorite Low-Cost ETF to Buy the Dip.

The market's leadership has changed. Many of the mega-ap growth stocks that drove the indexes to new heights in recent years are now lagging.

The Nasdaq-100, which is the 100 largest non-financial stocks in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), is up 12.4% year-to-date (YTD) at the time of this writing. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have produced smaller gains, while Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down YTD. This means that six "Magnificent Seven" stocks are underperforming the Nasdaq-100 YTD -- the only exception being Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Here's why the Vanguard Morningstar Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) is an excellent low-cost way to buy the dip on top growth stocks.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 200,00 -2,50% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 255,15 1,43% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 254,70 1,37% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Amazon 231,30 -0,32% Amazon
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 546,40 1,15% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 29 860,00 -3,80% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 476,80 -0,36% Microsoft Corp.
Nasdaq Inc 94,50 -0,63% Nasdaq Inc
NVIDIA Corp. 169,50 4,58% NVIDIA Corp.
Tesla 315,05 2,64% Tesla

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