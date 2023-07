The Nasdaq-100 Is Undergoing a Special Rebalance. Here's How Investors Should Prepare.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Nasdaq -100 index tracks the 100 largest non-financial stocks on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The index consists mainly of technology stocks, but a few other sectors are represented. So far this year, the Nasdaq-100 has surged over 42%, far outpacing the 17% gain of the S&P 500, the stock market's typical benchmark.However, this rally has presented a bit of an issue, causing Nasdaq to announce it would implement a "Special Rebalance" to the Nasdaq-100 index.Continue reading