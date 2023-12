The Nasdaq-100 Is Up 47% in 2023, but This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Is Doing Even Better

The technology sector, broadly speaking, is having a great year. The Nasdaq -100 tech index has jumped 47% so far, and it's now a stone's throw away from its all-time high following a brutal sell-off in 2022.But some individual stocks are far outperforming the Nasdaq -100, particularly those operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry. Shares of AI semiconductor giant Nvidia have soared 237% year to date, and AI software company C3.ai has seen a 162% gain in its stock.While those two names are familiar to investors watching the AI space, there's another stock in the sector flying under the radar. Norway-based Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA) stock has almost doubled in 2023 on the back of its internet browser with built-in generative AI technology. However, based on the company's present valuation, there could be plenty more upside to come.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel