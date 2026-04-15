Nasdaq Aktie

Nasdaq für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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15.04.2026 09:10:00

The Nasdaq Composite Did This After Hitting a Low in April 2025. Here's What the Index Can Do in 2026 After the Latest Sell-off.

The Nasdaq Composite index was under pressure in the first three months of 2026, losing 7% of its value before staging a comeback in April. The index's decline is primarily due to external factors like the war in the Middle East, which has sent shock waves through the global economy.Rising oil prices and the increasing odds of a U.S. recession weighed on the index's performance in Q1 this year. However, recent developments, such as the talks between the U.S. and Iran to resolve the conflict, have injected life into the Nasdaq Composite, which is now up by about 1% year-to-date as of this writing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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