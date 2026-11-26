Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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26.11.2026 22:13:02
The Nasdaq Composite Is in a Correction, but These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Near 52-Week Highs. Here's Why They're Still Worth Buying Right Now.
After slumping throughout November, major indexes like the S&P 500 staged something of a comeback on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday were a bit more chaotic, but the indexes have held onto most of Monday’s gains so far. Only time will tell whether this week’s action was a dead cat bounce or if it marks the end of the latest stock market pullback. Still, given the recent surge in stocks making new highs, it may be time for investors to consider going defensive.
Across multiple sectors, defensive dividend payers have continued to perform steadily. While each one declined during the sell-off, these three stocks remain near their 52-week highs: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Visa (NYSE:V).
Image source: Getty Images.
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