Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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27.03.2026 01:14:00
The Nasdaq Composite Is Officially in Correction Territory: 3 Things You Need to Know
Since the start of 2019, record-closing highs for Wall Street's major indexes have become almost commonplace. With the exception of the five-week COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020 and the nine-month bear market in 2022, the bulls have ruled the roost. But this dynamic may be coming to an end.As of the closing bell on March 26, the tech-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is officially in correction territory (down 10.7% from its all-time closing high). The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) are on its heels, with respective pullbacks of 8.4% and 7.1% from their record-closing highs.With volatility picking up on Wall Street, here are three things you should know about the Nasdaq Composite's correction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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