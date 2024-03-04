|
04.03.2024 11:01:00
The Nasdaq Ends February at a Record High. Could It Happen Again in March?
The Nasdaq (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) already scored a win last year, with top chipmakers, cloud companies, and other tech giants leading it to a 43% gain. And the index continued that momentum this year, ending February at a record high. Investors have favored growth stocks in recent times, as the overall economic picture stabilizes and certain technology sectors -- such as artificial intelligence (AI) -- show promise of tremendous growth now and into the future.The Nasdaq has advanced more than 8% so far this year as investors embrace the new bull market; the S&P 500 also reached a record high recently, confirming the market's shift into bull territory as it began its recovery from bear market lows in late 2022.Now, the question is, can technology and other growth stocks, the most heavily weighted players in the Nasdaq, continue to soar -- and lead the index to a new record high in March? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
