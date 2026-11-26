Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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26.11.2026 09:30:02
The Nasdaq Fell Below Correction Territory: 2 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold
The Nasdaq Composite recently fell into correction territory, defined as a drop of at least 10% from its most recent high. Investors are worried that the market is currently overvalued, and there is some truth to this. The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE ratio, a marketwide valuation metric, remains near its highest levels since before the dot-com bubble burst. That said, there are attractive stocks to buy on the dip and hold onto even in the current environment. Let's consider two of them: Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).
Image source: Getty Images.
Netflix's problems predate the recent market downturn. The company has faced significant headwinds over the past 18 months, including lower-than-expected engagement. The stock is now hovering around $59 per share, barely above its 52-week low of about $57. Netflix is also trading at 15.5x forward earnings, which, in my view, undervalues the business.
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