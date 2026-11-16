The Nasdaq Has Entered a Correction. Here Are 3 Space and EV Stocks I’d Buy if It Turns Into a Crash.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.5% on Nov. 5 and closed at 24,315, more than 11% below the record it set on Oct. 6. That put the tech-heavy index in a correction per CNBC. The trigger was the Democratic sweep in the Nov. 3 midterms, which stirred fears that new limits on data centers could slow the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out.

Here's a simple way to think about the words getting thrown around. A correction is a 10% drop from a recent high, and it happens often enough that it's closer to bad weather than an emergency. A bear market is a 20% drop. A stock market crash is a rapid, steep decline, typically more than 20% in a matter of days or weeks.

The Nasdaq has since bounced, closing at 25,466.19 on Nov. 11. I'd rather make my shopping list before the next leg down. These three space and electric vehicle (EV) stocks are already about 40% or more below their highs, and each could come out of a crash stronger.

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