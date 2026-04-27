Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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27.04.2026 02:30:00

The Nasdaq Is Approaching All-Time Highs. Is It Too Late to Buy These Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks?

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index has been surging in April after officially entering correction territory at the end of March.But so far this month, as of April 22, it has wiped out the year-to-date losses, rising nearly 14%. The index hit an all-time high on April 22, rising to over $24,545, and is now up about 5% year to date.The sharp April increase is mostly from hopes that the conflict in Iran is perhaps drawing to a conclusion, although the markets may be a little overly exuberant there, because it doesn't appear that a whole lot of real progress has been made outside of rhetoric. The bigger factor is investors buying back in on the dip, as many of the top artificial intelligence (AI) and growth stocks saw their valuations drop, signaling to investors a good buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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