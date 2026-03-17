Invesco Aktie

Invesco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.03.2026 21:00:00

The Nasdaq Is Down 3% This Year. Is the QQQ Invesco Trust Still Worth Buying Right Now?

The stock market hasn't been off to a strong start to 2026, particularly growth stocks. Investors are concerned about not only inflated valuations for many stocks but also high spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and the possibility of a bubble bursting in the near future. While the S&P 500 has fallen by more than 1% since the beginning of the year, the Nasdaq, which is home to many of the top growth stocks in the world, has fallen by around 3%. But with the potential for even more of a decline as the year goes on due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty, is it still a good idea to invest in a fund such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq's top stocks?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Invesco Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Invesco Ltd 20,61 0,54% Invesco Ltd
Nasdaq Inc 75,28 0,60% Nasdaq Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX dürfte im Plus starten -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Leitindex dürfte wenig bewegt in den dritten Handelstag der Woche starten. Der deutsche Leitindex wird freundlich erwartet. An den Börsen in Asien geht es mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen