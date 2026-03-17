Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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17.03.2026 21:00:00
The Nasdaq Is Down 3% This Year. Is the QQQ Invesco Trust Still Worth Buying Right Now?
The stock market hasn't been off to a strong start to 2026, particularly growth stocks. Investors are concerned about not only inflated valuations for many stocks but also high spending on artificial intelligence (AI) and the possibility of a bubble bursting in the near future. While the S&P 500 has fallen by more than 1% since the beginning of the year, the Nasdaq, which is home to many of the top growth stocks in the world, has fallen by around 3%. But with the potential for even more of a decline as the year goes on due to economic and geopolitical uncertainty, is it still a good idea to invest in a fund such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq's top stocks?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Invesco Ltd
|20,61
|0,54%
|Nasdaq Inc
|75,28
|0,60%
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