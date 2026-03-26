Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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26.03.2026 18:30:00
The Nasdaq Is Down 8% From Its High. These Are the Tech Stocks I'd Buy First.
As geopolitical tensions persist and some fear a looming recession, many investors are withdrawing funds from tech stocks and allocating them to perceived safer investments. That's partly why the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down about 8% from its all-time high (as of writing), which it hit late last year, lagging the two other major U.S. market indexes over this period. However, this has created attractive opportunities to invest in quality tech stocks on the dip. Here are two that should be on investors' lists: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Image source: Getty Images.Microsoft's shares began to decline before any of the recent volatility surrounding geopolitical tensions. Investors are increasingly worried that its runaway investments in artificial intelligence (AI) won't pay off, and according to many, it hasn't in recent quarters, with Microsoft Azure growth coming in strong -- but not quite as strong as some expected. But those bullish on AI should double down on Microsoft, especially at current levels. Here are three reasons why. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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