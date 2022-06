The Nasdaq Is Down About 30% This Year. Time to Buy These 2 Top Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that the stock market is in a slump. The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen nearly 30% since the start of 2022. This drop is the steepest that this index has seen in more than a decade, so it's safe to say that the pain investors are feeling right now is uncommon.However, investing right now can be a great decision because there are so many stocks trading at appealing prices. While not all companies will reach their all-time highs again, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) could recover and potentially surpass their previous highs over the coming years. Shares of The Trade Desk -- one of the leading buy-side advertising technology (adtech) platforms -- are down about 58% from their all-time highs. This downward lurch can largely be attributed to fears about a coming recession. When businesses cut spending, advertising can be one of the first things to go. Considering The Trade Desk helps advertisers find open ad inventory, the company would be impacted directly by a decline in advertising. Continue reading