19.07.2022 13:15:00
The Nasdaq Is Falling, but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks
Just when it looks like the market's finally found a bottom ... wham! Stocks head a little bit -- or a lot -- lower. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) feigned a recovery effort in the latter half of June, but in the wake of its 5% slide from its early-July high point, the index now sits 30% below the all-time peak it touched in November. And it seems like it could move even lower from here.Not every Nasdaq-listed stock is suffering, though. In fact, some have shrugged off the bearish tide and are making upward progress. Here's a closer look at two that investors should have their eyes on.While Tesla may be the centerpiece of most discussions about the electric vehicle (EV) market, it's not the only major player in the game. It's just the biggest name in the U.S. In China, Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) is making a splash with its all-electric, six-seat, luxury SUVs. The company delivered 31,716 of them during the first quarter, and while that figure fell to 28,687 in the second quarter, that was largely due to the strong measures China is still taking to contain and prevent COVID-19 outbreaks within its borders. Absent the lockdowns that the Chinese government imposed, the company could have and would have made more EVs in Q2.Continue reading
