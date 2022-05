The Nasdaq Is in a Bear Market, and I'm Up This Year: Here's How I've Done It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rough year for Wall Street and investors. Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth-stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have shed 9.5%, 13.5%, and 22.4% of their value, respectively, through this past weekend.While the Dow and S&P 500 are officially in correction territory (i.e., more than 10% below their all-time closing highs), the Nasdaq is firmly entrenched in a bear market and closing in on a 25% loss in value over the past six months.