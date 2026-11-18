Anthropic's initial public offering on Nov. 19 comes at a pivotal time in the stock market.

The Nasdaq Composite has fallen 11% from its recent high, putting the technology-heavy index in correction territory -- and that's even before a National Security Agency communications network outage rattled the markets on Nov. 17 to the tune of a 750-point midday drop. It was the latest in a series of crises in the nation's technology infrastructure that have affected the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft, and major banks.

Meanwhile, traders are pricing in another interest rate hike in December. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, there's a 95.4% probability that when the Federal Open Market Committee meets next month, it will boost the benchmark federal funds rate to the 4% to 4.25% range, with the remaining 4.6% pointing to an even higher range.

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