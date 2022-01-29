|
29.01.2022 13:30:00
The Nasdaq Is in Correction Territory: 3 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Nasdaq Composite index is now down roughly 14.5% across this year's trading and 17.5% from its peak, and investors have had no shortage of risk factors to consider lately. High inflation, looming interest rate hikes, flaring international tensions, and underwhelming business performance from some ultra-high-profile companies have all contributed to a significant shift in market sentiment.Investors are generally becoming more risk averse, and that highlights the importance of putting your money behind top companies that are poised to thrive over the long term. While the broader market has recently seen dramatic sell-offs, the bearish momentum has also created some big opportunities. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) as top stocks to buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
