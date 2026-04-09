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09.04.2026 11:35:00

The Nasdaq Is in Correction Territory. Here Are the 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks I'm Buying First.

In late March, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) officially crossed into correction territory as the index fell roughly 10% from its prior highs. The Nasdaq's nosedive is thanks to a litany of macro uncertainties driven by renewed tariff anxiety, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, stubborn inflation, and most importantly, ongoing rotations away from richly valued technology stocks.While this turbulence is disorienting, long-term investors understand that corrections are not ultimatums -- often, they are invitations. The question is not whether to buy stocks now, but rather which companies to double down on.In my eyes, the most durable opportunities still reside in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout. Despite a cloudy macroeconomic environment, the AI revolution has not paused or pivoted. And big tech's $720 billion capex surge underscores that AI demand is showing no signs of doing either.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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