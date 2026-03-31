Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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31.03.2026 10:24:00
The Nasdaq Is Officially in a Correction. Here's What Investors Should Do, According to History.
The Nasdaq-100 index tracks the performance of the top 100 companies (by value) listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, excluding banks and other financial institutions. A whopping 60% of the index's portfolio is parked in the technology sector alone, so it has a high degree of exposure to rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) companies like Nvidia.As a result, the Nasdaq-100 often outperforms more diversified indexes like the S&P 500, but it also experiences more volatility during periods of market turmoil. The index is currently in correction territory after declining by more than 10% from its record high, as investors digest spiking oil prices caused by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.Investors can track the performance of the Nasdaq-100 by purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which holds the same stocks and maintains similar weightings. History suggests now might be a great time to swoop in and buy. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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