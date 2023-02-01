|
01.02.2023 16:30:00
The Nasdaq Is Rebounding: 2 Supercharged Growth Stocks to Buy in February
Growth stocks, on balance, performed poorly over the course of 2022. Stubbornly high levels of inflation, rising interest rates, kinks in the global supply chain, and geopolitical unrest drove investors away from risky growth equities and into more defensive plays like blue chips and dividend stocks last year. Speaking to this point, the growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite index lost a staggering 33% of its value in 2022. This tech-heavy index, however, has shined since the start of 2023. Thanks to easing inflation levels, the possibility of smaller-than-expected interest rate hikes this year, and resilient consumer demand, the Nasdaq just posted its highest January gain in 21 years. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!