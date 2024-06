The Nasdaq Is Soaring, but These 3 Stocks Are Near Their 52-Week Lows

If you're looking for good deals in the stock market, you may want to consider currently underperforming investments with lots of long-term upside. One way to spot these types of stocks is to narrow your search to the ones that are near their 52-week lows. Generally, there's some bad news or a troubling outlook involved with these companies, which can make them risky buys. But if they prove their doubters wrong, they could provide you with better-than-expected returns.Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) are all down year to date, but they still could turn out to be good investments to hold in the years ahead.Intel is proof that simply being a chipmaker isn't a recipe for a surging share price this year, despite all the hype around artificial intelligence (AI). With its shares down by 40% since January, it's clear investors aren't excited about the company's prospects.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel