Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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27.04.2026 10:05:00

The Nasdaq Is Surging Back Toward All-Time Highs. Is Now the Best Time to Buy Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks?

The Nasdaq had a particularly difficult time in recent months -- some of the world's biggest artificial intelligence (AI) stocks weigh heavily in the index, and investors were rotating out of those players. The war in Iran created a general environment of uncertainty, and uncertainty often prompts investors to favor stocks seen as safe havens, from dividend players to pharmaceutical giants. And investors also worried that some tech companies were overspending on AI and that rewards would fall short of expectations. All of this dragged down the Nasdaq.But, in recent days, sentiment improved. An extended ceasefire in Iran spurred hopes that peace may be around the corner, and ongoing evidence of high demand for AI buoyed investor confidence about the technology's long-term revenue potential. As a result, the Nasdaq surged back to all-time highs. Is now the best time to buy AI growth stocks? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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