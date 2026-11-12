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12.11.2026 05:00:02

The Nasdaq Just Did Something For Just the 5th Time Ever. History Says This Could Happen Next.

AI stocks have had a wild ride over the last month. First, they fell over concerns about a tightening credit environment, and then, following the midterm elections, fears of a crackdown on data centers sent the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) down 6.5% on Nov. 5.

However, since then, the ETF that tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 has clawed back nearly all of those losses, a remarkable comeback in just four sessions.

In fact, in the history of the ETF, which was launched in 1999, that type of event has only happened a handful of times, and none of those have taken place in the last 25 years. There have been four times when the Invesco QQQ Trust has fallen more than 5%, followed by three sessions that included a gain of at least 1%, two of which were more than 2% gains, and no sessions that included a decline of 1% or more.

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