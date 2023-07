The Nasdaq Just Had Its Best First Half in 40 Years: 2 Remarkable Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investor sentiment has rebounded substantially from its bear-market lows in late 2022, driving all three major U.S. financial indexes higher in the first half of 2023. But the Nasdaq Composite recorded a particularly astonishing return of 31.7%, notching its best first half since 1983.Yet the technology-heavy index remains 15% below its high, and buying opportunities still exist for patient investors. Here's why PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are worth buying today.PayPal delivered a beat-and-raise performance in the first quarter. Revenue increased 9% to $7 billion and non-GAAP net income soared 33% to $1.17 per diluted share. Those solid results came on the heels of a revised growth strategy that shifted focus from attracting new users to better engaging existing users. And the particularly strong bottom-line growth shows that cost-cutting initiatives are beginning to pay off.