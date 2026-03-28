Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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28.03.2026 08:48:00
The Nasdaq Just Hit Correction Territory. History Says the Stock Market Will Do This Next (Hint: It May Shock You).
The U.S. stock market is having a dismal year. Investors are concerned about the economy, not just because President Trump's tariffs have coincided with slower GDP and jobs growth but also because the U.S.-Iran war has pushed oil prices to a multiyear high.Consequently, the three major stock market indices have dropped sharply from their peaks: The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down 7.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is down 8.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is down 10.6%.That puts the Nasdaq squarely in market correction territory. While that sounds ominous, the index has usually rebounded quickly. History says this will happen next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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