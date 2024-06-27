|
27.06.2024 11:00:00
The Nasdaq Just Notched Another All-Time High, and Cathie Wood Thinks This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Could Soar Another 1,300%
It's only halfway through 2024, and yet the capital markets are roaring like there's no tomorrow. The Nasdaq Composite is up 19% so far this year, and reached an intraday high of 17,936 just days ago on June 20.The Nasdaq is a tech-heavy index. Given the euphoria surrounding all things artificial intelligence (AI), tech stocks in particular have been major contributors to the Nasdaq's red-hot start to the year.However, not all AI opportunities have fared so well. Shares in electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are down about 20% in 2024. Although concerns about EV demand and competition in the sector linger, one investor in particular is undeterred.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
