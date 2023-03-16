|
16.03.2023 14:05:00
The Nasdaq Will Likely Soar in 2023. Here's 1 Surefire Growth Stock to Buy Before It Does
The 100 largest technology companies on the Nasdaq stock exchange are listed on the Nasdaq-100 Index. It took a pounding in 2022, sinking 33% as high-growth tech companies quickly fell out of favor with investors. Many individual technology stocks fell even further, resulting in the worst market downturn in more than a decade.Yet these dark economic clouds hide a silver lining. A review of the yearly returns of the Nasdaq-100, dating back to its debut in 1985, reveals that only once has the index experienced back-to-back declines -- during the burst of the dot-com bubble between 2000 and 2002. What's more, the positive years following a decline have been particularly lucrative for investors, averaging gains of nearly 56%. To be clear, challenges remain in 2023. These macroeconomic headwinds include historically high inflation, still-rising interest rates, and -- more recently -- a couple of high-profile bank collapses. That said, the data suggests that the Nasdaq could be poised for a remarkable comeback this year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!