14.01.2024 19:17:00
The Nasdaq Will Likely Soar in 2024. 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Before It Does.
As we embark on a new year, many investors are looking back at the stock market's performance over the past year and what it means for the future -- and there's plenty to be thankful for. After turning in its worst performance in more than a decade, the Nasdaq Composite returned to form, rising 43% in 2023.However, after an increase of that magnitude and the uncertainty that remains in the economy, investors are understandably asking themselves what to expect in 2024. Looking to history for insight about what could happen over the coming year reveals good news.The Nasdaq's first full year of trading was in 1972, and since that time, in every year following a bear market recovery, the tech-centric index has generated returns of 19% on average. The range of the results varies, from just 7% in 1986 to 38% in 2013. That said, based on the data, the chances are good that the Nasdaq will book gains in 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
