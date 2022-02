The Nasdaq's on the Rise, but These 2 Stocks Are Falling Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors took a rosier view of the stock market on Friday, with Wall Street looking to close the week with solid gains. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led the way higher, with the index rising more than 1.6% as of 1:30 p.m. ET.High-profile tech names have been the big movers on the Nasdaq this week, with Amazon weighing in late Thursday with favorable results that sent the entire market higher. However, a couple of other stocks weren't able to join in the rally after releasing their own financial reports. Below, you'll learn why SkyWest (NASDAQ: SKYW) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) hit the skids heading into the weekend.Shares of SkyWest were down more than 22% early Friday afternoon. The regional airline produced solid financial results in the fourth quarter, but concerns about how 2022 might go caused trouble for shareholders.Continue reading