The National Children's Cancer Society Announces 2020-2021 Scholarship Recipients

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) is thrilled to award 58 $3500 college scholarships to childhood cancer survivors through the Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program. Each recipient demonstrates the ability to overcome the difficult challenges of cancer with determination and motivation. Meet all of the 2020-2021 awardees representing schools across the country.

"The cost of battling childhood cancer is staggering and prevents many families from saving toward a college education," said NCCS President and CEO Mark Stolze. "The NCCS is honored to provide critical scholarship funds to cancer survivors, some of whom we've known since they were younger. These are all wonderful students with bright futures ahead."

Scholarships are awarded to childhood cancer survivors under the age of 25 who were diagnosed with cancer before the age of 18. Students must be a United States citizen, live and attend school in the U.S. and must be accepted into a post-secondary school for the 2020 fall semester.

Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship awardees give back to the childhood cancer community. Through this program, each student participates in community service programs and activities—including mentorship of young children facing cancer—on behalf of the NCCS.

The NCCS Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program is possible each year thanks to the generous support of The Centene Charitable Foundation and the Engelhardt Family Foundation. The 2021-2022 applications will be available in January 2021.

The NCCS is proud to congratulate this year's recipients and wishes them all the best!

