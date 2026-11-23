The United States has the world's most dominant economy and the global reserve currency. That has allowed the U.S. to continue borrowing more money. The national debt grew by $2.4 trillion, or 6%, in the past year. The government now owes its creditors $40.6 trillion.

Over the same time period, the 10-year Treasury yield, which is the baseline borrowing cost that lenders use to set mortgages, real estate loans, and corporate loans, increased by 24% to 5.1%. It's been hovering at levels last seen in 2006, just before the housing meltdown. This trend suggests that the market is becoming more worried about the U.S.'s debt and spending problem, as well as the belief that inflation will be above average for a long time.

The stock market shouldn't perform well in this type of environment, but that's exactly what has occurred. In the last year, the S&P 500 index (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has climbed 9% (as of Nov. 17), with a total return of 11% including dividends.

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