WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of the Board is to provide independent advice and recommendations on matters pertaining to the overall management and governance of NDU to support its mission to educate joint warfighters and other national security leaders in critical thinking and the creative application of military power to inform national strategy and globally integrated operations, under conditions of disruptive change, in order to prevail in war, peace, and competition.

The Board is comprised of a diverse group of recognized experts who have deep experience in national security, military, industry, Congressional, government, and academic issues. The Board will hold its initial meeting soon, with agenda and dates to be published in the Federal Register. The members of the new Board are:

General Norton Schwartz USAF (Ret)—Board Chair

Ambassador Bismarck Myrick* (Ret)—Vice Chair

Vice Admiral Jody Breckenridge * USCG (Ret)

Lieutenant General Charles Hooper USA (Ret)

Dr. Chris Howard *

Dr. Suzanne Logan *

Colonel Nora Ramirez Marcos USA (Ret)

Dr. DJ Patil

The Honorable Tim Roemer

The Honorable Debra Wada

* - Indicates previous BoV member

The National Defense University congratulates the members of the Board of Visitors on their appointment to the Board, and thanks them for their commitment to NDU's mission to prepare strategic leaders to succeed in the current and future security environment.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-defense-university-ndu-is-pleased-to-announce-its-new-board-of-visitors-has-been-appointed-by-the-secretary-of-defense-301526062.html

SOURCE National Defense University