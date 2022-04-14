14.04.2022 19:30:00

The National Defense University (NDU) is pleased to announce its new Board of Visitors has been appointed by the Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The purpose of the Board is to provide independent advice and recommendations on matters pertaining to the overall management and governance of NDU to support its mission to educate joint warfighters and other national security leaders in critical thinking and the creative application of military power to inform national strategy and globally integrated operations, under conditions of disruptive change, in order to prevail in war, peace, and competition.

(PRNewsfoto/National Defense University Foundation)

The Board is comprised of a diverse group of recognized experts who have deep experience in national security, military, industry, Congressional, government, and academic issues. The Board will hold its initial meeting soon, with agenda and dates to be published in the Federal Register.  The members of the new Board are:

  • General Norton Schwartz USAF (Ret)—Board Chair
  • Ambassador Bismarck Myrick* (Ret)—Vice Chair
  • Vice Admiral Jody Breckenridge* USCG (Ret)
  • Lieutenant General Charles Hooper USA (Ret)
  • Dr. Chris Howard*
  • Dr. Suzanne Logan*
  • Colonel Nora Ramirez Marcos USA (Ret)
  • Dr. DJ Patil
  • The Honorable Tim Roemer
  • The Honorable Debra Wada

    • * - Indicates previous BoV member

    The National Defense University congratulates the members of the Board of Visitors on their appointment to the Board, and thanks them for their commitment to NDU's mission to prepare strategic leaders to succeed in the current and future security environment.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-national-defense-university-ndu-is-pleased-to-announce-its-new-board-of-visitors-has-been-appointed-by-the-secretary-of-defense-301526062.html

    SOURCE National Defense University

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
    Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen