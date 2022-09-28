THE NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY EXPANDS EXISTING CONTRACT WITH GEOSPARK ANALYTICS TO INCLUDE AI-DRIVEN GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEMS DATA SERVICES

The five-year contract now includes augmented analytics as geographic information services (GIS) data services

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seerist Inc., the leading augmented analytics solution for threat and security professionals, announced Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics), has expanded its five-year contract with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), which delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders, to include GIS data services.

"After working together for a year we're excited to expand our contract with NGA to include both our AI-driven Hyperion platform, as well as GIS data services – powered by our partner and the global leader in location intelligence, Esri. This combination gives the entire NGA workforce the ability to benefit from our augmented analytics on a daily basis," said John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal. "The NGA team requires timely, precise, and customized data and insight at all times, and that is exactly what we are providing under this updated agreement."

NGA is utilizing the Seerist solution and GIS via Ersi to make better decisions faster. The updated 5-year contract gives NGA access to personalized, real-time dashboards that reflect the specific needs and interests of each agency.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivers greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

ABOUT SEERIST FEDERAL

Seerist Federal (fka Geospark Analytics), a division of Seerist, Inc., focuses on bringing the Seerist platform and services to US government organizations.

