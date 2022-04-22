The National Parks NFT Collection to Launch on Earth Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Parks NFT Collection will be released on USAmemorabilia.com on Earth Day. The Collection celebrates our beautiful Nation and recognizes The National Park Service's preservation efforts. Parler is powering the platform.

With over 400 National Parks, the National Park Service works to preserve and protect the Nation's natural and cultural resources for future generations – including providing robust conservation efforts and recreational activities for its visitors.

The Collection includes eight limited-edition NFTs. Collectors will enjoy an element of discovery at the time of purchase because each NFT is revealed only after purchase.

The National Parks NFT Collection will be available for purchase on April 22nd at 9:00 am (EST). Each NFT within the collection will cost $50. The USA Memorabilia NFT platform utilizes the Solana blockchain protocol.

The National Parks NFT Collection includes:

Arches National Park (Edition of 500)

Denali National Park and Preserve (Edition of 750)

Grand Teton National Park (Edition of 500)

Kenai Fjords National Park (Edition of 750)

Niobrara National Scenic River (Edition of 500)

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Edition of 750)

Rocky Mountain National Park (Edition of 500)

Yellowstone National Park (Edition of 750)

About USA Memorabilia

USA Memorabilia is the premiere NFT platform featuring United States memorabilia; and gives fans the ability to purchase patriotic-themed collectibles with immutable provenance, permanently recorded on the blockchain. USAmemorabilia.com releases digital collectibles that regularly highlight historical moments, notable patriots, national holidays, important monuments, and landmarks.

About Parler Inc.

Parler has a bold vision to make freedom of expression, security, and privacy a reality through social media and blockchain technology. Over 16 million users have chosen Parler as their social media platform to protect against the authoritarian powers of Big Tech, Big Government, and cancel culture. Parler uses the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution as a guide, making it possible for people to speak freely without fear of being suspended or labeled 'dangerous' and banned. Parler is the public town hall where everyone is welcome. Founded in 2018, Parler is based in Nashville, TN, and has a global reach. To learn more, visit https://parler.com and follow @Parler.

