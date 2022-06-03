|
03.06.2022 16:53:00
The NBA Finals Are Here! Should You Buy DraftKings Stock Now?
The pinnacle of the National Basketball Association has arrived. The NBA Finals will pit the Golden State Warriors, starring Steph Curry, against the Boston Celtics, starring Jayson Tatum. The highly anticipated matchup started Thursday, June 2, and will be watched by millions of people.Some of those people are likely to place wagers on the game's outcome on mobile sportsbooks like DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). That has some investors understandably asking if they should buy DraftKings stock now in anticipation of the boost in betting. To answer that question, let's take a broader view of the company beyond the near-term lift from the NBA Finals. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!