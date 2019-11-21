The NEO Blog Celebrates its 4th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, the NEO Blog has delivered more than 100 insightful posts on different topics related to educational technology. From personalized learning to the usefulness of various edtech tools, to cybersecurity in schools, to how to meet students' various learning needs - and everything in between - the articles on the NEO Blog in the last 12 months touched a variety of e-learning topics.

The blog's mission is to deliver useful posts that help readers with their daily and future edtech activities and encourage them to engage in meaningful conversations around these topics.

According to the Top eLearning Blogs, the NEO Blog has climbed in the last year into the top 4% of all e-learning blogs.

The NEO Blog addresses real challenges that actually happen in schools and provides ideas on how readers can use technology to improve classroom activities. Behind the NEO Blog there is a dedicated team of professionals that draws from their own experiences and passions when writing.

Here are some of the most popular posts from the NEO Blog:

How to apply the Universal Design for Learning in the classroom

14 Awesome examples of Critical Thinking EdTech

6 Examples of classroom tech that improves education

To see a full list of the most popular posts in 2019, go to blog.neolms.com

The blog was created by the NEO LMS team. NEO is a learning platform that delivers great user experience while incorporating all the essential tools schools and universities need to support efficient teaching and learning.

