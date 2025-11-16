Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
16.11.2025 19:31:00
The Netflix Stock Split Is Here. Are Shares Still a Buy?
Since it last split its stock back in 2015, shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have surged on the back of incredible business growth and increased confidence in the company's long-term investment thesis. This investor optimism has made the stock a Wall Street darling, putting shares well beyond $1,000 -- a level that makes a stock split sensible. To this end, the company recently announced it is splitting its stock 10-for-1.The streaming service company says the split is about accessibility, especially for employees who participate in the company's stock option program. Still, it's a seminal moment for the stock and shareholders -- especially considering the roller coaster shareholders have been on in recent years. Capturing the stock's wild volatility during this period, shares traded at levels below $200 as recently as 2022 -- a far cry from today's levels.With shares set to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis tomorrow, it's a good time to look at the stock. Is it a buy, even after the split?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
