BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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13.03.2026 10:51:00
The New $6,000 Senior Tax Deduction: How It Could Offset Your Social Security Tax Bill
President Donald Trump's administration's landmark legislation, the "big, beautiful bill," which Congress passed last year, made many temporary tax cuts enacted in 2016 permanent. It also instituted additional permanent and temporary tax cuts.One of those provisions was an additional deduction for seniors. Here's how it could offset your Social Security tax bill.Social Security benefits can be taxed at the federal level, depending on a person's combined income. To find one's combined income, Social Security retirees should take half of their benefits and add them to their other income, including pensions, wages, interest, dividends, and capital gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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